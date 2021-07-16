MeitY enables map services in UMANG App through MOU with MapmyIndia

Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY) has taken various initiatives in the recent past to ease the lives of citizens by facilitating online delivery of Government services. To further enhance the initiatives of the Digital India Programme, and keeping in view the theme of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', MeitY has enabled map services in "UMANG App '' through an MOU with MapmyIndia.

As a result of the integration of UMANG with MapmyIndia Maps, citizens will be able to find government facilities nearest to their location, such as mandis, blood banks and much more, at the click of a button. They will also be able to see these on the most detailed and interactive street and village level maps of India, built by MapmyIndia. Citizens will also be able to view the driving distance, get directions and turn by turn voice and visual guidance to locations, including traffic and road safety alerts during navigation, through the linkage between UMANG App and MapmyIndia".

Advertisement

UMANG app has already started to provide map functionality through MapmyIndia in the following services:

Mera Ration - Through UMANG, users can identify and navigate to the 'Nearest Fair Price Shops' as shops are visible in the form of pointers on MapmyIndia integrated map.

eNAM - Through UMANG, the 'Mandi Near Me' service will help users to identify and navigate to the nearby mandis pointed on the map.

Damini - 'Damini Lightning Alerts' service is to provide lightning alerts to users by giving a visual of nearby areas where lightning has struck in the last few minutes. This alert mechanism provides the possibility of lightning strikes on the map view.

To further increase usefulness to citizens, the map functionality will be shortly enabled in many more services such as:

ESIC - Users can view ESIC centres such as hospitals/dispensaries on the map view and navigate to them.

Indian Oil - Service is to locate nearby retail and distributors of Gas stations as well as fuel filling stations.

NHAI: Users can view the toll plazas and toll rates information while travelling.

National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) provides information corresponding to nearby police stations on the map.

Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (Meri Sadak) will help users to raise complaints of damaged roads (under PMGSY) by selecting the road on the Mapmy India platform.

(With Inputs from PIB)