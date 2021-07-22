Left Menu

With advancements in smartphone technologies even in the mid-range, we are now able to deliver premium experiences on more accessible devices.

Premium smartphone brand OnePlus on Thursday unveiled its new OnePlus Nord 2 5G and the OnePlus Buds Pro, expanding its product portfolio in the country.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G is the successor to the original OnePlus Nord and combines flagship-level hardware and design. The phone features the MediaTek chipset Dimensity 1200-AI, a first for the company given that all its previous devices were powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon processors.

OnePlus -- which competes with companies like Samsung and Apple -- had introduced the Nord series last year as an affordable option to its premium offerings.

The Nord 2 -- priced at Rs 27,999 onwards -- features a 6.43-inch display, 128GB memory, 50 MP AI triple camera and 4500mAh battery.

''The OnePlus Nord 2 5G reaffirms our commitment to sharing great technology with the world. With advancements in smartphone technologies even in the mid-range, we are now able to deliver premium experiences on more accessible devices. We are confident the Nord 2 is a worthy successor to the original OnePlus Nord,'' Pete Lau, Founder of OnePlus, said.

The company has also unveiled its new OnePlus Buds Pro to provide premium true wireless audio experience, featuring a smart noise reduction system, superior call quality, extended battery performance, and a personalised sound profile, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

