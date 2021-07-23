Amazon Business Customers Can Discover Joy This Prime Day

• Bulk discounts and attractive deals on a wide range of business-relevant products on Amazon Business.

• Wide range of office products from categories like smartphones, laptops, electronics, TVs, appliances, home décor from top brands.

• 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit/Credit Cards & EMI.

Amazon Business today announced a host of attractive deals for business buyers as part of Prime Day. Businesses can look forward to never seen before deals during Amazon's annual Prime Day event in India on July 26 and 27.

During Prime Day, Amazon Business customers can access a wide range of exciting new launches from categories like smartphones, laptops, printers, electronics, appliances, home, and kitchen products from top brands like OnePlus, Intel, AMD, Bajaj, Anchor, bOAt, Kimberly Clark, Zebronics and more. Amazon Business customers can use Prime Day to plan for all kinds of long and short-term business purchases with greater savings on account of bulk discounts, attractive deals, GST invoices for the input tax credit, and more.

Commenting on the announcement, Peter George, Director, Amazon Business said, "As we strive through challenging and unprecedented times, I'm humbled to see how Amazon Business has played a crucial role in enabling and supporting small businesses in India to get back on their feet. This year's Prime Day is an opportunity for our MSME customers to save big on their business purchases and bring down their purchasing costs. Our sellers have curated some great deals and offer on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories".

This Prime Day, Amazon Business aims to empower MSMEs by offering over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. Over 3.7 lakh sellers are selling to business customers on Amazon Business. In addition to a wide range of products, Amazon Business also helps MSMEs run their business more efficiently by helping them manage their indirect spendings effectively with competitive pricing and business-friendly features like Multi-user accounts and Approvals, spend analytics, and safe and reliable delivery through Amazon's trusted and world-class fulfillment network.

In addition to GSTIN, Business customers can now register on Amazon Business through their Business PAN and avail of all the benefits offered by Amazon Business. We also launched the 'Bill to Ship to' feature where customers can claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments. This convenient feature allows customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and make use of GST credit more effectively.

Here are some top offers and deals for Amazon Business customers on Prime Day from participating brands and sellers: Amazon Business customers can access these new launches from top brands including • OnePlus • Intel • AMD • Bajaj • Anchor • boAt • Kimberly Clark • Zebronics Amazon Business has curated a range of commercial products across categories like laptops, projector, printers with specifications that make them more relevant for business or office use. Customers can get great savings on these products that come with business exclusive discounts, GST invoice for input tax credit, discounts on bulk purchase • Commercial laptops starting just at INR 18990 with Win 10 Professional • Apple iPad starting at INR 27,900 at 6% discount • HP PC Accessories starting at INR 299 at 14% discount • Lenovo Laptops starting at INR 22290 at 20% discount • TP-Link Switches and Adapters starting at INR 479 at 20% discount • Noise Smartwatches starting at INR 2,499 at 25% discount • LG Monitors starting at INR 11,299 at 13% discount Amazon Business customers can also avail special discounts meant for business customers on the following products and categories Computers and Laptops: • Up to 30% off on Laptops • Up to 40% off on Desktops • Up to 40% off on Monitors • Up to 60% off on Networking Devices • Up to 60% off on PC accessories Electronics: • Up to 60% off on Headphones • Up to 50% off on Security Cameras • Up to 40% off on Digital Cameras Appliances: • Up to 33% off on all Home Appliances | Refrigerators, Washing Machines, ACs & more • IFB Appliances starting INR 399/month with No Cost EMI | Washing Machines, Air Conditioners Microwaves & Dishwashers • Up to 33% off on all Whirlpool products • LG Appliances | Washing Machines, Refrigerators, Air Conditioners and more starting at INR 13,990/- Office and Home Improvement: • Up to 60% off Office Improvement and Tools • Up to 45% off Tools and Equipment • Up to 25% off Safety and Security • Up to 70% off Cleaning Supplies Office Furniture: • Work from Home Furniture - Starting at INR 2599 • Up to 60% off on office and study furniture • Up to 60% off | Furniture and Mattresses • Up to 50% off on Sofas, Recliners and more Industrial Supplies: • Up to 40% off Industrial Supplies • Testing and Measuring devices starting INR 199 • Up to 20% off on cleaning supplies • Occupational Health and Safety starting INR 49 Kitchen products: • Up to 70% off: Kitchen & Home Appliances • Up to 70% off on Cookware & dining • Starting INR 999 Mixer grinders • Up to 50% off on Water purifiers • Up to 50% off on Vacuum cleaners • Up to 50% off on fans • Up to 50% off on Geysers • Up to 60% off on Baking essentials • Up to 60% off on Kitchen Storage essentials • Up to 50% off on Cookware • Up to 60% off on OTGs • Up to 50% off on Dining Sets & bar stools • Up to 50% off on Dinner sets, Cutlery, casseroles, Wine Glasses, Beer Mugs Home Décor: • Up to 70% off on Lighting solutions • Up to 70% off on Home & decor • Up to 70% off on Home Furnishing • Up to 70% off on Home decor • Up to 60% off on Home storage & organisation Check out all the offers by clicking here.

About Amazon Business Amazon Business is a new business-friendly marketplace on Amazon. it launched to meet the business procurement needs of different institutions such as hospitals, clinics, manufacturers, universities, schools, NGOs, government bodies, and offices. Amazon provides technology-led procurement solutions built specifically for businesses, attractive pricing, and a convenient and transparent shopping experience associated with Amazon. For more information, visit https://business.amazon.in About Amazon.in The Amazon. in the marketplace is operated by Amazon Seller Services Private Ltd, an affiliate of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN). Amazon. seeks to build the most customer-centric online destination for customers to find and discover virtually anything they want to buy online by giving them more of what they want – vast selection, low prices, fast and reliable delivery, and a trusted and convenient experience; and provide sellers with a world-class e-commerce platform.

