Google Drive now lets you block users sending spam or abusive content

Google is rolling out new blocking controls in Drive that allow you to block an individual sending spam or abusive content and avoid unwanted interactions in the future.

Once blocked, the person will no longer be able to interact or share any Drive items with you. In addition, blocking a user on Google Drive will also block them from interacting with you on other apps and services.

"Google Drive enables both individuals and organizations to store, share, and collaborate from anywhere. Drive's sharing capabilities fuel productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate helpful sharing. That's why we are creating a way to block other users," Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"User blocking will not only preserve Drive sharing's helpfulness but most importantly preserve the safety of Drive users," it added.

User blocking will help protect Drive users in three ways:

Block an individual from sharing any content with you in the future. This can be a useful control if, for example, another user has a history of sending spam or abusive content.

Remove all existing files and folders shared by another user, an easy way to get rid of all spam or abusive content shared by a specific user at one time.

Remove another person's access to your content, even if you've previously shared it with them.

It is worth mentioning that you can't block users within your domain.

User blocking in Google Drive is available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.