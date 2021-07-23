Left Menu

Google Drive now lets you block users sending spam or abusive content

User blocking in Google Drive is available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 23-07-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 23-07-2021 15:54 IST
Google Drive now lets you block users sending spam or abusive content
In addition, blocking a user on Google Drive will also block them from interacting with you on other apps and services. Image Credit: Google

Google is rolling out new blocking controls in Drive that allow you to block an individual sending spam or abusive content and avoid unwanted interactions in the future.

Once blocked, the person will no longer be able to interact or share any Drive items with you. In addition, blocking a user on Google Drive will also block them from interacting with you on other apps and services.

"Google Drive enables both individuals and organizations to store, share, and collaborate from anywhere. Drive's sharing capabilities fuel productivity and collaboration, but bad actors can abuse tools that are meant to facilitate helpful sharing. That's why we are creating a way to block other users," Google wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

"User blocking will not only preserve Drive sharing's helpfulness but most importantly preserve the safety of Drive users," it added.

User blocking will help protect Drive users in three ways:

  • Block an individual from sharing any content with you in the future. This can be a useful control if, for example, another user has a history of sending spam or abusive content.
  • Remove all existing files and folders shared by another user, an easy way to get rid of all spam or abusive content shared by a specific user at one time.
  • Remove another person's access to your content, even if you've previously shared it with them.

It is worth mentioning that you can't block users within your domain.

User blocking in Google Drive is available to all Workspace customers, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

1
Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

Websites of airlines, banks, tech companies down in widespread outage

 Global
2
Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufacturing

Ericsson, partners launch Ireland’s first indoor 5G network to boost manufac...

 Ireland
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STA...

 India
4
Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

Rains cause landslides in Pune district; water released from dam

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021