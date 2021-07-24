Poco X2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable beta update

The Poco X2 units in India are receiving Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Stable Beta update, the latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin for Android devices. The update is rolling out with build number V12.5.1.0.RGHINXM (via).

The latest software update brings along June 2021 Android security patch and a refreshed Notes app. As per the official changelog, the MIUI 12.5 has become lighter and faster as compared to the previous version while the response to gestures is now instant.

Here's the complete changelog for Poco X2 MIUI 12.5 update:

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021

Increased system security

Notes

New: Compose mind maps with complex structures

New: New tools for doodling and sketching

New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically

New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere

New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps

New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level

All-new Notes.

The update is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially while a broader rollout will take place if no critical bugs are found.