Poco X2 India units receiving MIUI 12.5 stable beta update
The latest software update brings along June 2021 Android security patch and a refreshed Notes app. As per the official changelog, the MIUI 12.5 has become lighter and faster as compared to the previous version while the response to gestures is now instant.
The Poco X2 units in India are receiving Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 Stable Beta update, the latest iteration of Xiaomi's custom skin for Android devices. The update is rolling out with build number V12.5.1.0.RGHINXM (via).
Here's the complete changelog for Poco X2 MIUI 12.5 update:
System
- New: Response to gestures is now instant
- New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen
- New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade
- Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable
- Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021
- Increased system security
Notes
- New: Compose mind maps with complex structures
- New: New tools for doodling and sketching
- New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically
- New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere
- New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps
- New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level
- All-new Notes.
The update is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially while a broader rollout will take place if no critical bugs are found.
