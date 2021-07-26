Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores
Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2021 21:24 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
An Iraqi paramilitary group said on Monday one of its ammunition depots came under drone attack near the southern city of Najaf.
It said that at least two separate attacks took place hitting the same depot around dawn, but gave no further details.
Advertisement
Iraqi security officials did not immediately comment. The group targeted is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, the state-affiliated paramilitary grouping, and is not viewed as one of the hardline pro-Iran factions that dominate the PMF.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
- Najaf
- Iraqi
- Popular Mobilisation Forces
- Iran
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Death toll rises to 92 in fire at Iraqi coronavirus ward
Iraqi health officials: 58 dead in fire at coronavirus ward
Anger mounts after 92 killed in Iraq COVID hospital fire
At least 42 killed, 60 injured in coronavirus hospital fire in Iraq
Deaths in Iraq's coronavirus hospital fire rise to 92 - INA