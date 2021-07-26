Left Menu

Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 26-07-2021 21:24 IST
Iraq paramilitary group says drones target one of its ammunition stores
An Iraqi paramilitary group said on Monday one of its ammunition depots came under drone attack near the southern city of Najaf.

It said that at least two separate attacks took place hitting the same depot around dawn, but gave no further details.

Iraqi security officials did not immediately comment. The group targeted is part of Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, the state-affiliated paramilitary grouping, and is not viewed as one of the hardline pro-Iran factions that dominate the PMF.

