Microsoft Surface Duo 2 leaks reveal new triple camera system

American tech giant Microsoft is planning a Surface Duo 2 for release later this year in September or October. Leaked images suggest that the dual-screen device will include a new triple camera system. According to The Verge, the camera system on the Surface Duo 2 appears to be the main significant hardware change on this device. It's rumoured to include a telephoto, ultrawide angle, and standard lens.

The leaked photos reveal a bump at the rear side of the device, just like many existing flagship Android phones. It also seems that Microsoft has moved its fingerprint reader into the power button on the Duo 2 and centred the USB-C port on the right-hand side. The Surface Duo 2 is expected to have relatively minor design tweaks overall, with most of the significant changes appearing in the camera system and internal specs.

Advertisement

Rumours suggest the Surface Duo 2 will include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 processor, 5G support, and an NFC chip for contactless payments. Microsoft might even slightly increase the size of each display on the Surface Duo 2, with slightly thinner bezels and options for both black and white colour variants. The company appears to be sticking with separate screens on the Surface Duo 2, instead of opting for a truly foldable screen like Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3. This certainly means that all eyes will be on how well Microsoft improves the software side of the Surface Duo 2.

The original device has had a variety of software updates, but Android 11 still hasn't appeared yet. As per The Verge, this left the Surface Duo as a buggy device, with regular issues of multitasking and gestures, screen turning off during book mode, and lockups using the fingerprint reader. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)