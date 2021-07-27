Left Menu

Govt focussed on enabling policies to strengthen digital infrastructure: DoT official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 19:01 IST
Govt focussed on enabling policies to strengthen digital infrastructure: DoT official
  • Country:
  • India

Digitisation and growth-oriented initiatives have enabled India to take progressive strides, and the government is focused on policies in areas like licencing framework, spectrum management and broadband to strengthen digital infrastructure, a senior DoT official said on Tuesday.

Telecom and IT industries have achieved a level of maturity and built capabilities for business, technology, innovations and an appetite for startups, T K Paul, Member (Technology), Department of Telecom (DoT), said.

Speaking at a virtual event organised by Broadband India Forum (BIF), Paul said, ''(The) government is looking at a series of policy initiatives to propel India to this path of growth of digital infrastructure and the digital economy as a whole''.

This involves having a fresh look at issues, be it a licensing and legislative framework, spectrum management, new technology and innovations, broadband infrastructure, ease of doing business, manufacturing, and research and development.

''We shall continue to strive to provide an enabling and progressive policy environment for the digital communications sector to continue to thrive and add value to the nation's economy and socio-economic prosperity,'' Paul said.

India is rapidly building its digital infrastructure in a holistic manner, he said, outlining `the contribution of key initiatives such as the JAM trinity (Jan-Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile), UPI and broadband-related policies in driving such growth.

''For manufacturing too, the DoT's Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme of Rs 12,195 crore for local production of telecom equipment would provide a boost to the domestic manufacturing ecosystem, while also strengthening our position in the global supply chain through export opportunities,'' he said.

Telecom companies are adopting new and emerging technologies like virtualisation, the internet of things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI), and blockchain, and all these are likely to play a significant role in automating networks. These new-age technologies along with the introduction of the much-awaited 5G, would enable faster internet speeds, new applications and numerous machine-to-machine conversations, he noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021