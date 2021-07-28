MIUI 12.5 stable update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 India units

The Redmi Note 9 units in India are reportedly receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update and Android 11. The update is arriving with build number V12.5.1.0.RJOINXM and is currently rolling out to pilot testers (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).

The update weighs 2.1GB in size. As per the changelog, the MIUI 12.5 update offers 20 times more rendering power for the system, instant response to gestures and improved system security, among others. The Notes app has also been refreshed with support for dynamic layouts, new tools for doodling and sketching and support for excerpts.

Here's the update changelog:

System

New: Response to gestures is now instant

New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen

New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade

Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable

Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021

Increased system security

Notes