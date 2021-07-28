MIUI 12.5 stable update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 India units
As per the changelog, the MIUI 12.5 update offers 20 times more rendering power for the system, instant response to gestures and improved system security, among others. The Notes app has also been refreshed with support for dynamic layouts, new tools for doodling and sketching and support for excerpts.
The Redmi Note 9 units in India are reportedly receiving MIUI 12.5 stable update and Android 11. The update is arriving with build number V12.5.1.0.RJOINXM and is currently rolling out to pilot testers (via tipster Ankit on Twitter).
Here's the update changelog:
System
- New: Response to gestures is now instant
- New: With 20 times more rendering power, there are now few limits to what you can see on your screen
- New: With custom device model adjustments, any phone becomes faster after the upgrade
- Optimization: MIUI became lighter, faster, and more durable
- Updated Android Security Patch to June 2021
- Increased system security
Notes
- New: Compose mind maps with complex structures
- New: New tools for doodling and sketching
- New: Press and hold a sketch to adjust the strokes automatically
- New: A gesture shortcut now allows you to create notes, tasks, and excerpts anywhere
- New: Excerpts save text, URLs, and images to Notes in a few simple taps
- New: Dynamic layouts bring the typography in Notes to a new level
- All-new Notes.