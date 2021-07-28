Two suspects detained over Paris jewelry heist - AFP
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 28-07-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 20:12 IST
Two suspects were detained on Wednesday over the armed robbery of a Chaumet jewelry store in central Paris, and most of the stolen goods were recovered, Agence France Presse reported.
The store close to the Champs-Elysee avenue was targeted by an armed robbery on Tuesday, the Paris prosecutors' office has said, with at least 2 million euros worth of goods stolen, according to media reports.
