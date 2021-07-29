Google Voice enhanced with missed call reason, caller ID and more features

Based on customer feedback, Google voice has added a handful of new features including Missed Call Reason, Call Drop Reason, Caller ID and more.

Staring with the Missed Call Reason, the new feature on Google Voice allows you to see why a call did not ring and what you can do to fix it by changing your settings. All you need to do is head over to the Missed Call details section or the Voicemail section (in case you received a voicemail for the call), and take the recommended steps in settings such as turning off the Do Not Disturb (DND) or setting the device to receive incoming calls.

Secondly, Google Voice now allows you to see the reason your call didn't connect and easily redial. If the call dropped due to poor internet connectivity, you'll have the option to call using your mobile carrier network.

Thirdly, Google Voice iOS users can now choose to see their Google Voice number as the caller ID when a call comes in to a number linked to Google Voice. When the setting is turned on, you will see the number you linked to Google Voice as the caller ID.

Lastly, you can now bulk delete SMS messages at one time to streamline your workflow. Just tap on the avatar on one or more SMS threads, and a trash bin will appear on the app bar above the messages allowing the message threads to be easily deleted at once.

The "Call Drop Reason and Redial" and the "Delete multiple SMS messages at once" features are now available to all users. The Caller ID feature is now available for all iOS users while the Missed Call Reason is gradually rolling out to the users.

The new features are available to all Google Workspace customers who subscribe to Google Voice, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.