Left Menu

Google Voice enhanced with missed call reason, caller ID and more features

Thirdly, Google Voice iOS users can now choose to see their Google Voice number as the caller ID when a call comes in to a number linked to Google Voice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 29-07-2021 07:09 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 07:09 IST
Google Voice enhanced with missed call reason, caller ID and more features
Staring with the Missed Call Reason, the new feature on Google Voice allows you to see why a call did not ring and what you can do to fix it by changing your settings. Image Credit: Google

Based on customer feedback, Google voice has added a handful of new features including Missed Call Reason, Call Drop Reason, Caller ID and more.

Staring with the Missed Call Reason, the new feature on Google Voice allows you to see why a call did not ring and what you can do to fix it by changing your settings. All you need to do is head over to the Missed Call details section or the Voicemail section (in case you received a voicemail for the call), and take the recommended steps in settings such as turning off the Do Not Disturb (DND) or setting the device to receive incoming calls.

Secondly, Google Voice now allows you to see the reason your call didn't connect and easily redial. If the call dropped due to poor internet connectivity, you'll have the option to call using your mobile carrier network.

Thirdly, Google Voice iOS users can now choose to see their Google Voice number as the caller ID when a call comes in to a number linked to Google Voice. When the setting is turned on, you will see the number you linked to Google Voice as the caller ID.

Lastly, you can now bulk delete SMS messages at one time to streamline your workflow. Just tap on the avatar on one or more SMS threads, and a trash bin will appear on the app bar above the messages allowing the message threads to be easily deleted at once.

The "Call Drop Reason and Redial" and the "Delete multiple SMS messages at once" features are now available to all users. The Caller ID feature is now available for all iOS users while the Missed Call Reason is gradually rolling out to the users.

The new features are available to all Google Workspace customers who subscribe to Google Voice, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021