Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus is rolling out a new software update to the Russian, European and global units of the Zenfone 8 Flip. The update arrives with firmware version 30.11.55.75 and is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS672KS'.

The latest update bumps up the Zenfone 8 Flip's Android security patch level to July 2021 and improves the image quality for ASUS Camera, Instagram and Snapchat.

Here's the complete update changelog:

Improved image quality for ASUS Camera, Instagram and Snapchat

Optimized system stability

Updated Android security patch to 2021-07-05

Starting today, the OTA is rolling out in batches which means a limited number of users will receive it initially and it may take some time for the update to reach everyone. To manually check for the update, go to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip: Specifications

The Zenfone 8 Flip boasts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. The phone is also powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset paired with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB UFS3.1 storage.

Coming to the camera department, the Zenfone 8 Flip is equipped with a triple rotating camera setup comprising a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main sensor, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX363 ultra-wide lens, and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and up to 12x total zoom.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 4.0 and PD Charging.