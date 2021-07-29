Left Menu

Robinhood set to rise in Nasdaq debut

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:57 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:57 IST
Shares of online brokerage Robinhood Markets Inc were set to start trading nearly 11% above their offer price on the Nasdaq on Thursday, underscoring a warm reception to one of the most hotly anticipated listings of the year.

At 10:10 am ET, the shares were indicated to open at $42 each compared to the initial public offering price of $38.

