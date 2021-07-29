OnePlus 6/6T get OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 2

OnePlus on Thursday released the second Android 11-based OxygenOS open beta build for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T. The Android 11 open beta 2 brings camera improvements, power and network optimizations as well to both devices.

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T users already using Android 11 Open Beta 1 will receive this update via the OTA. Announcing the update, OnePlus said that the beta software may be less stable than stable MP builds, hence users are recommended to make a full system backup before proceeding.

"Please keep in mind that this is beta software. These builds are not as stable as our official OTAs. By installing this update, you accept the potential risks," OnePlus wrote in a post on the community forums.

Here's the complete changelog for the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for the OnePlus 6 and the OnePlus 6T :

System

Optimized the overheating control management of third-party apps

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Camera

Fixed the issue of captured images can't be saved

Network

Enhanced the connectivity of 5G Wi-Fi

The OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T got their OxygenOS Android 11 Open Beta 1 in early July 2021. The update brought multiple new features including a new UI visual design, updated camera UI, weather widget and gaming tools box in Game Space, among others.