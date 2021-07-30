Left Menu

Amazon hit with record EU data privacy fine

Amazon.com Inc has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement. The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:49 IST
Amazon.com Inc has been hit with a record $886.6 million (746 million euros) European Union fine for processing personal data in violation of the bloc's GDPR rules, as privacy regulators take a more aggressive position on enforcement.

The Luxembourg National Commission for Data Protection (CNPD) imposed the fine on Amazon in a July 16 decision, the company disclosed in a regulatory filing on Friday. (https://bit.ly/2TLIZQ8) Amazon will appeal the fine, according to a company spokesperson. The e-commerce giant said in the filing it believed CNPD's decision was without merit.

CNPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment. EU's General Data Protection Regulation, or GDPR, requires companies to seek people's consent before using their personal data or face steep fines.

Globally, regulatory scrutiny of tech giants has been increasing following a string of scandals over privacy and misinformation, as well as complaints from some businesses that they abuse their market power. Alphabet's Google, Facebook Inc, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp have drawn heightened scrutiny in Europe.

In December, France's data privacy watchdog handed out its biggest ever fine of 100 million euros ($118.82 million) to Google for breaching the nation's rules on online advertising trackers. ($1 = 0.8416 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

