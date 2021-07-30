Left Menu

Latest Zenfone 8 update brings July 2021 Android security patch

The latest ZenFone 8 update, arriving with version number 30.11.51.97, is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS' in Russia, Europe and globally.

Asus Zenfone 8.

Asus today released a new software update for the Zenfone 8 which brings the July 2021 Android security patch as well as improvements to the image quality and improved thermals for video call of rear camera, among others.

The latest ZenFone 8 update, arriving with version number 30.11.51.97, is rolling out to the units bearing the model number 'ZS590KS' in Russia, Europe and globally. Announcing the update on the ZenTalk forums, Asus said that it is rolling out in batches, therefore it may take some days for the update to reach all units. You can manually check for the update by heading over to your phone's Settings > System > System updates.

Here's the complete changelog for the latest ZenFone 8 update:

  • Optimized system stability
  • Improved power consumption
  • Improved thermal for some 3rd party APP video call of the rear camera.
  • Improved the image quality of ASUS Camera, Instagram and Snapchat
  • Updated Android security patch to 2021-07-05

Asus ZenFone 8: Specifications

The Asus Zenfone 8 comes with a 5.9-inch FHD+ Samsung E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1100 nits. Under the hood, the handset features the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC, along with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Talking about the cameras, the Android flagship houses a dual-camera system comprising a 64MP Sony IMX686 main lens with OIS and a 12MP wide-angle lens with Dual PD autofocus. On the front, there is a 12MP Sony IMX663 sensor with Dual PD autofocus.

Other features onboard the device include dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and support for Bluetooth v5.2, and WiFi 6. The Asus Zenfone 8 is equipped with a 4000mAh battery and supports 30W fast charging that is claimed to deliver 60% charge in 25 minutes.

