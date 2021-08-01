These games are coming to Xbox next week

Microsoft has announced nearly a dozen games coming to the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC next week i.e. from August 2 to August 6. These include Dealy Days, Bone Marrow Console Edition, Orbals and No Things, among others.

Here are the key highlights of the upcoming titles.

Advertisement

Deadly Days

Deadly Days is a unique strategic rogue-lite in the zombie apocalypse. Manage and protect a group of survivors and help them to stop the catastrophe. Discover and use a large number of wild and crazy objects, even wilder and crazier survivors, special abilities, and deadly weapons.

The title will arrive on Xbox on August 3.

Castle of Pixel Skulls DX

Castle Of Pixel Skulls is a tough as nails platformer where you play as an animated skull who's trying to escape from a haunted castle. Complete a lot of different levels to escape from castle.

Castle of Pixel Skulls is optimized for the Xbox Series X|S and will be available starting August 4.

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption

Enter Digiton is a challenging open-world metroidvania filled with a variety of unique environments and characters. Armed with only a shield, you are tasked with banishing the four demon lords and saving the beautifully pixelated world of Digiton.

Explore the vast world of Digiton, consisting of underground mines, mushroom caves and icy valleys.

Collect powerful abilities and upgrades by equipping magical masks, each with a unique appearance.

Slay the four demon lords in epic boss battles.

Find out what exactly is an AHAB unit.

Discover a variety of secrets

Enter Digiton: Heart of Corruption will hit Xbox on August 4.

Orbals

Orbals is a fast-paced, rolling adventure puzzle game with wonderful graphics and sound. Four brave little Orbals have taken on the mission of defeating the tyrant Dragon King. They must roll and smash their way to escape from 100 tricky levels unlocking their greatest abilities along the way. Only by working together will they be able to solve all the puzzles and save Orbalia.

Orbals will land on Xbox on August 4.

Solos

Arriving on August 4, Solos is an action-puzzle game with over 100 levels. The goal of the game is to shoot all the bad blocks without hitting yourself in the process; a twin-stick, create-your-own bullet hell.

IIN

IIN is a puzzle platformer where you are a soul that controls cubes, overcoming challenges to bring them to the portal which is their goal. Play as a wandering soul that needs to bring the right one to the portal, dealing with many forces on the way. The calm pacing and the inspiring soundtrack will set the mood and pull you into an immersive experience.

IIN will come to Xbox on August 5.

Animus: Revenant

You, keeper of a long-abandoned refuge, must gather the dying memories of an ill-fated world. Pick up your war hammer. Bring peace to the condemned, silence to the corrupt, and retribution against the deceitful. This ARPG will hit Xbox on August 6.

Armed Emeth

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, Armed Emeth is a fantasy RPG with a brave story of grit and oil. Valess, a boy earning petty cash in a commune of drifters is suddenly met by Lock, a stand-alone golem. Upon discovering that the leader of a criminal organization has an enormous bounty on his head, Valess receives a golem of his own from Lock and decides to join him on an adventure into the unknown where numerous bounties await. Thus begins their journey of grit and oil across several continents.

Armed Emeth will come to Xbox on August 6.

Bone Marrow Console Edition

Bone Marrow is a game in the genre of role-playing logic puzzles. Combine numbers in pairs, and these numbers must be paired with objects. Using their combination, you can create better weapons, shields, and potions, which will increase your attack and defense against dark monsters.

Optimized for Xbox Series X|S, the Bone Marrow Console Edition will hit the consoles on August 6.

Goroons

Goroons is a teamwork-based adventure where you have to combine your unique skills and overcome tough-as-nails puzzle challenges.Every Goroon is born with a morph skill and several forms, each form suited for a specific task. With their powers and teamwork, you can beat every challenge ahead.

Goroons is coming on August 6.

No Thing

No Thing is a minimalistic surreal action game set in totalitarian regime of future. Tells the story of an office clerk who is sent with an important message to the Queen of Ice.

The game is enhanced for Xbox One X and will land on August 6.