Engineering firm Motwane acquires Pune-based Telemetrics

Engineering company Motwane on Tuesday announced completing acquisition of Telemetrics, which is into manufacturing of equipment that locate faults in cables and water pipelines.

While Motwane is a Nashik-based company, Telemetrics is located in Pune.

In a statement, Motwane said it has acquired Telemetrics, an established market leader in highly specialised underground cable fault locating equipment. Through the acquisition, the company is able to expand into providing further smart test and measurement solutions to its clients in India and abroad.

Gautam Khandelwal, Chairman of Motwane Group said, ''We are pleased to welcome Telemetrics to the Motwane Group. The two companies will add value to each other's offerings, and help create an Indian champion in the test and measurement space that can compete with the best globally.'' The company, however, did not disclose the deal size.

Underground cable fault location is a growth area, since power cables are increasingly being laid underground as a result of rapid urbanization, and distributed renewable energy generation, Motwane said.

Aruna Narayan, Telemetrics' Managing Director said the acquisition is a smart choice in a challenging business environment to jointly work on a bigger platform, both domestic and international.

''We can now share a bigger product basket with our loyal customers, most of them being common, offering joint R&D efforts, and prompt services. It is the unique blending of engineering and people skills, whether technical or in the human potential realm, that opens up new and exciting vistas for the growth of both companies,'' Narayan said.

