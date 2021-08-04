Google Workspace, Miro partner to elevate team collaboration

Google Workspace has partnered with Miro, an online collaborative whiteboard platform for distributed teams, to make it easier for teams to ideate and innovate more immersively. The partnership seeks to deliver visual collaboration capabilities that are mission-critical for today's hybrid workplace.

"Google Workspace helps teams bridge these gaps by providing tools for them to connect, create and collaborate securely wherever they are. Today, we're taking this one step further by announcing new ways to bring Miro's intuitive whiteboard experience to Google Workspace so that teams can ideate and innovate more immersively," the company wrote in a blog post on Wednesday.

The whiteboard integrates with Google Drive, allowing teams to easily access and embed their Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides into Miro's infinite canvas.

Overall, with Miro in Google Workspace, you can:

Import existing Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides onto Miro boards

Edit Docs, Sheets, and Slides in Workspace or in Miro without worrying about keeping your changes in sync

Draw, diagram, and add text and shapes to connect the dots between your Docs, Sheets, and Slides on a Miro board to visualize connection points between your work

Attach and share Miro boards in Calendar ahead of meetings and workshops

Sign in with the convenient and secure single sign-on using your teams' existing Google credentials

Starting today, you can use Miro in Google Workspace. You can try the Miro app in Workspace with your existing credentials, or sign up for Workspace and Miro to start using the free versions together.

With the new Miro experience in Google Meet, you'll get an immersive side-by-side video and whiteboard experience. To use a Miro whiteboard in Meet, just attach the Miro whiteboard to the meeting in Google Calendar or select a board during a meeting to share and collaborate in real-time. This new experience will be available in early 2022.