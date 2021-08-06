Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120: What's new?

Microsoft on Thursday released the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 to the Dev and Beta Channels. The latest build brings a new Family widget for MSA accounts, notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar and other changes and improvements.

The new Family widget allows you to see recent activity from members of your Microsoft family group. It is available in all Windows languages and regions. The File Explorer's context menu is now a little more compact and the 'New' button in the File Explorer's command bar has also been updated.

Here are the other changes and improvements included in the Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120:

We are beginning to roll out notification badging for the Chat icon on the Taskbar. Not everyone will see it right away at first.

Made some adjustments to improve how the close button looks like in the Taskbar preview windows.

When changing backgrounds for Desktops, even if Settings is already open, using Choose Background via Task View will now force Settings to move to whichever Desktop you're actually on.

Moved the Identify button in Display Settings to be right under the control for arranging your monitors (when you have multiple monitors connected) so it's easier to find.

We've updated File Explorer's context menu to be a little more compact for mouse users.

We've made some adjustments to improve the use of space and thumbnail sizes within ALT + Tab, Task View and snap assist.

The Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.120 also includes tons of fixes and known fixes.

Further, Microsoft said it will start rolling out an update for Store (version 22107.1401.9.0) to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel first. The update includes a couple of improvements: