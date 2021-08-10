HP brings Creators' Garage in India to enable upskilling, collaboration for creators

PC maker HP on Tuesday announced the launch of an exclusive network called 'HP Creators' Garage' that will provide budding creators with a springboard to learn from experts across India as well as collaborate with other creators.

The company has also unveiled its new Envy portfolio of devices, priced Rs 1,04,999 onwards, to cater to the evolving demands of content creators. ''The new portfolio, comprising Envy 14 and Envy 15 notebooks, fulfills the growing demand among creative professionals for devices that give them the freedom to create from anywhere, power their creativity with exceptional design, and offer a seamless experience as they shift between different modes of creative output,'' HP India market Senior Director (Personal Systems) Vickram Bedi told reporters in a virtual briefing. The company said Creators' Garage is a learning community that will contain more than 200 pieces of content to help creators upskill, host forums to share thoughts and ideas with other creators as well as organize regular events and challenges for creators to collaborate on.

Advertisement

Some renowned Indian creators, who are a part of the community include Digital Creator Be YouNick, Author Alicia Souza, Youtuber Sejal Kumar, and Graphic Designer Aniruddh Mehta.

The content pieces are created by top influencers and are exclusively created for the HP creators Garage. HP ensures deep research goes behind each piece and aims to solve the most pressing questions/concerns in a creator's mind (especially those who have just started). As a part of the initiative, creators will be exposed to regular challenges to participate in and co-create with the influencers. This way, they will get to test their skills and learn from the established players from their genre.

HP Creators' garage will facilitate special learning sessions called 'Masterclasses', where leading creators will interact with the young creators and share their inputs and learning to ensure continuous learning for the budding creators.

The initiative will also enable newer creators to upskill and start creating with the right technology. "Today's generation is inspired to create their own future. With a strong legacy of delivering insights-based innovations, HP wants to help power the dreams of creators with the right technology and community support. HP Creators' Garage offers them a unique opportunity to showcase their talent, collaborate and learn new skills from the leading creators of India,'' HP India market Managing Director Ketan Patel said. The new Envy devices are optimized with creative software programs and tools typically used by creators, including Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Lightroom, and others. It facilitates collaboration by offering HP QuickDrop to transfer photos, videos, and documents wirelessly between PC and mobile devices. Envy 14 is also equipped with an AI Noise Removal to block out background noise so users can record videos, conduct meetings, and calls, or host virtual events hassle-free. The HP Envy portfolio is expected to be upgradeable to Windows 11 later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)