Russia unblocks online art community DeviantArt after it deletes content

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-08-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 17:01 IST
Russian flag Image Credit: ANI
Russia has unblocked DeviantArt, an online community for artists and designers, after it deleted some content that is banned in Russia, state communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday. The move comes one week after Russia blocked DeviantArt over its failure to remove prohibited content, with Roskomnadzor saying certain pages contained child pornography, pro-drug and pro-Nazi content, as well as other prohibited images.

Moscow routinely fines social media giants for similarly failing to remove banned content, part of a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech.

