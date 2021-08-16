Lenovo Legion 2 Pro clears BIS; India launch imminent

Lenovo's latest gaming smartphone, Legion 2 Pro, could soon launch in India as it has reportedly cleared the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification. The phone debuted globally in April this year.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro was spotted with the model number ' Lenovo L70081' on the BIS website by tipster Mukul Sharma, suggesting that it may soon arrive in India.

In China, the smartphone is known as Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2.

Specifications and features

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro comes with a 6.92-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz and a peak brightness of 1300 nits. For quick authentication, the device features an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the gaming smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor paired with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It runs on Android 11.

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro houses a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64A main image sensor and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens at the back for photography and video shooting. For selfies, there is a 44-megapixel pop-up camera at the front.

Lastly, the phone is fuelled by a 5,500mAh dual-cell battery with support for 90W fast charging (dual USB-C ports) and 65W fast-charging (single USB-C port). The handset has two colour options -Titanium White and Ultimate Black.