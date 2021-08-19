Left Menu

ATTA launches bike taxi 'Huiva' application

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 19-08-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 19-08-2021 11:36 IST
The Aizawl two-wheeler taxi association (ATTA) has launched a bike taxi android application. The application named 'Huiva' was inaugurated by state Information and Communication Technology minister Robert Romawia Royte on Wednesday for two-wheeler taxi users.

He said the application will help to leverage transportation and facilitate easy ride to customers.

The minister said that the new technology will not only reduce time consumption but will also offer a hassle-free experience. He expressed hope that the application will benefit the people.

'Huiva' application is developed by local app developers for two-wheeler taxis to be used within the state capital.

Through this application, an user can request a ride from two-wheeler taxis located within a radius of 1 km.

The application is aimed at offering security, hassle-free mobility, prompt service and on-time availability to users.

The application is available at Google playstore.

According to ATTA president Lalhmunmawia, there are more than 1,500 two-wheeler taxi drivers or riders operating in the state capital Aizawl.

