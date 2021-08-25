Left Menu

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 25-08-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 25-08-2021 11:22 IST
World’s largest and tallest observation wheel to open in Dubai
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
The world's largest and tallest observation wheel will open here in the UAE on October 21, the latest landmark to join Dubai's long list of record-breaking attractions, according to an official announcement.

At nearly twice the height of the London Eye, Ain Dubai will take visitors to a height of 250 meters from where they could enjoy a majestic view of Dubai's picturesque skyline, Gulf News reported.

Located at Bluewaters Island, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join Dubai's long list of world record-breaking attractions.

From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to corporate and event offerings, it will bring over 19 customizable experiences against the backdrop of the Dubai skyline.

It will offer experiences starting with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes, up to two rotations of approximately 76 minutes.

Visitors can also access its private cabin that provides full exclusivity.

Unique celebration packages will also be available for birthdays, engagements, weddings and business functions.

The private cabins can be customized to cater to all sorts of events from intimate celebrations to cultural festivities to treat VIP guests.

Mohamed Sharaf, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said Ain Dubai is a testament to one of the many innovative initiatives developed by Dubai to further enhance its competitiveness as a key international tourism destination in continuation of Dubai's drive to achieve new global heights.

"We can't think of a better time to open this unique and celebratory asset than during the UAE's 'Year of the 50th,'" Sharaf said.

