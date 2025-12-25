Dubai Capitals Triumph with All-Round Show to Secure Play-Off Spot
Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox powered Dubai Capitals into the World ILT20 playoffs, defeating Sharjah Warriorz by six wickets. Jahangir's all-round performance and strong batting by Cox propelled the Capitals to victory chasing 135 runs. Capitals' bowlers restricted the Warriorz to 134/8, securing their playoff berth.
In a thrilling encounter at the Dubai International Stadium, defending champions Dubai Capitals advanced to the World ILT20 playoffs with a compelling six-wicket victory over Sharjah Warriorz.
A strong start from the Capitals was anchored by standout performances from Shayan Jahangir and Jordan Cox, both of whom scored fifties. Jahangir's all-round prowess shone as he contributed with both bat and gloves, stumping Sharjah's dangerman, Tom Kohler-Cadmore.
The Capitals chased down the 135-run target with ease, thanks to Cox's unbeaten 61-run knock. Their bowlers also delivered, restricting the Warriorz to 134/8, ensuring a comfortable win and securing their third successive victory to make the playoffs.
