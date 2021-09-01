Left Menu

Qualcomm, Ericsson make first over-the-air 5G NR call on CBRS spectrum

Chipmaker Qualcomm and Swedish equipment vendor Ericsson claim to have successfully completed the first over-the-air 5G New Radio (NR) call on the CBRS (Citizen Broadband Radio Service) spectrum - a shared spectrum from 3.55 GHz to 3.7 GHz - in a field trial. The industry-first achievement will unlock new applications for enterprises and industry verticals, the companies said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The field trial, which took place at Ericsson's North America headquarters in Plano (Texas), leveraged the Ericsson 5G Distributed Innovation Network together with a smartphone form-factor test device powered by Snapdragon 888 5G SoC with the Snapdragon X60 5G Modem-RF System.

The combination of 5G NR over CBRS will enable advanced applications such as mobile robotics, connected manufacturing and facilities, augmented reality (AR) industrial applications, and more.

This 5G NR call over CBRS spectrum is a significant milestone with Ericsson in enabling the full potential of 5G and will help address the increasing data demand and evolving use cases for wireless connectivity among consumers, enterprises, governments and other organizations.

Francesco Grilli, vice president, product management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

With the successful completion of this trial, Ericsson and Qualcomm are one step closer to 5G services on the transformative shared spectrum.

