Left Menu

Asus rolls out software update for ROG Phone 5s to fix several issues

The update, version 18.1220.2107.115, is rolling out to the worldwide units of the ROG Phone 5s bearing the model number 'ZS676KS'. With this update, Asus has fixed the issue where the charger could seldomly fail to charge the device as well as the Aura Light flickering issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2021 13:06 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 13:06 IST
Asus rolls out software update for ROG Phone 5s to fix several issues
Image Credit: Asus

ROG Phone 5s, the latest gaming smartphone by Asus, which was announced last month is now receiving a new software update that fixes several issues on the device.

The update, version 18.1220.2107.115, is rolling out to the worldwide units of the ROG Phone 5s bearing the model number 'ZS676KS'. With this update, Asus has fixed the issue where the charger could seldomly fail to charge the device as well as the Aura Light flickering issue.

Here's the complete changelog for the Asus ROG Phone 5s update:

  1. Fixed issue where Aura Light for notifications could flicker
  2. Fixed issue where AirTriggers would become insensitive after opening Taobao APP
  3. Fixed issue when pairing with GX3 Car Dash Camera
  4. Fixed issue where charger could seldomly fail to charge the device
  5. Fixed an occasional issue that occurred when using Type-C cable to connect to a monitor

Announcing the update on the ZenTalk Community forum, Asus said that the OTA is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for all units to receive the notification.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is offered with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the ROG Phone 5s houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For quick authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition feature too.

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021