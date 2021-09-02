Asus rolls out software update for ROG Phone 5s to fix several issues

ROG Phone 5s, the latest gaming smartphone by Asus, which was announced last month is now receiving a new software update that fixes several issues on the device.

The update, version 18.1220.2107.115, is rolling out to the worldwide units of the ROG Phone 5s bearing the model number 'ZS676KS'. With this update, Asus has fixed the issue where the charger could seldomly fail to charge the device as well as the Aura Light flickering issue.

Here's the complete changelog for the Asus ROG Phone 5s update:

Fixed issue where Aura Light for notifications could flicker Fixed issue where AirTriggers would become insensitive after opening Taobao APP Fixed issue when pairing with GX3 Car Dash Camera Fixed issue where charger could seldomly fail to charge the device Fixed an occasional issue that occurred when using Type-C cable to connect to a monitor

Announcing the update on the ZenTalk Community forum, Asus said that the OTA is rolling out in batches and it may take some days for all units to receive the notification.

Asus ROG Phone 5s: Specifications

The Asus ROG Phone 5s features a 6.78-inch Samsung AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Under the hood, the phone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 660 GPU. It is offered with up to 18GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photography and video shooting, the ROG Phone 5s houses a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 24-megapixel primary sensor.

The smartphone is backed by a 6,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For quick authentication, you get an in-display fingerprint sensor and face recognition feature too.