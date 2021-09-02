Left Menu

New Safety Mode on Twitter will autoblock abusive accounts

Microblogging site Twitter will be launching a new feature called Safety Mode that will temporarily autoblock accounts sending harmful or abusive tweets to users.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-09-2021 21:52 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 21:52 IST
New Safety Mode on Twitter will autoblock abusive accounts
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Microblogging site Twitter will be launching a new feature called Safety Mode that will temporarily autoblock accounts sending harmful or abusive tweets to users. According to The Verge, Safety Mode will launch in beta with a "small feedback group" of accounts on iOS, Android, and Twitter.com with English-language settings enabled and plans of expanding the group of testers "in the coming months."

"When the feature is turned on in your Settings, our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet's content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier," senior product manager Jarrod Doherty said in a blog post. He added, "Our technology takes existing relationships into account, so accounts you follow or frequently interact with will not be auto blocked." Accounts are temporarily blocked for seven days, but the company has said users can undo autoblocks made in error.

Twitter initially showed off Safety Mode in February at its Analyst Day presentation, but at the time, it wasn't known when it would officially roll out. This is Twitter's latest feature that attempts to reduce abuse on the platform. Other recent features include hiding replies, letting people limit who can reply to their posts, and showing a warning before you tweet a potentially harmful reply. Despite these new features, harassment continues to be a major problem on the platform, as evidenced recently by the torrent of racist abuse against Black players on England's football team following their Euro 2020 championship loss, according to The Verge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021