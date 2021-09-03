Vivo X70 Pro+ with Snapdragon 888+ and 50MP quad-camera visits TENAA

The Vivo X70 Pro+ has been spotted on Chinese certification site TENAA (via) ahead of its official launch which is expected to happen on September 9.

The smartphone, bearing the model number V2145A, is powered by a 3.0GHz octa-core chipset which could be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ 5G Mobile Platform.

The TENAA listing reveals that the Vivo X70 Pro+ sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 3,200x1,440-pixel resolution and IP68 water and dust-resistant rating. For biometric authentication, the device has an in-display fingerprint sensor and features up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

In terms of optics, the phone features a quad rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel secondary shooter, a 12MP tertiary sensor and an 8MP unit. The rear camera supports 5x optical zoom and 8k video shooting. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor

The Vivo X70 Pro+ is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 55W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Meanwhile, the vanilla X70 with model numbers V2132A and V2133A was also spotted on the Chinese certification site. As per the listing, they feature 6.56inch /6.58-inch AMOLED display with 2376×1080-pixels resolution.

Under the hood, the V2132A and V2133A have 2.8GHz and 5GHz octa-core processors, respectively. The processors are paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of in-built storage. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front.

For photography, both models feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 40-megapixel main shooter, followed by two 12-megapixel units. The V2132A and V2133A pack a 4400mAh battery with 44W fast-charging support and an in-display fingerprint scanner for quick biometric authentication.

The Vivo X70 series will be unveiled next week and the company has already confirmed that it will come with a 2K E5 display with a central punch-hole.