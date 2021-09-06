SCOREBOARD: IND vs ENG, Lunch-Day 5
The scoreboard at lunch on the fifth and final day of the fourth Test between India and England at the Oval, here on Monday. India 1st innings: 191 England 1st innings: 466 India 2nd innings: 290 England 2nd Innings (Overnight 77/0) Rory Burns c Pant b Thakur 50 Haseeb Hameed batting 62 Dawid Malan run out 5 Joe Root batting 8 Extras (LB-1, NB-5) 6 Total (For 2 wickets in 59 overs) 131 Bowling: Umesh Yadav 11-2-33-0, Jasprit Bumrah 11-5-14-0, Ravindra Jadeja 21-7-39-0, Mohammed Siraj 10-0-29-0, Shardul Thakur 6-1-15-1.
