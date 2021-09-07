Ericsson to support TPG Telecom's deployment of 5G standalone

Australia-based TPG Telecom has expanded its partnership with Ericsson to deploy its 5G Core for standalone 5G networks. The partnership builds upon the success of the virtualisation of the operator's Core network, which is the result of a multi-year partnership between the companies.

"By introducing our new 5G Core network, we are ensuring that we can significantly expand our 5G coverage whilst introducing new and innovative 5G industry applications that are tailored to enterprises," said TPG Telecom Executive General Manager Mobile and Fixed Networks Barry Kezik.

In a press release on Tuesday, Ericsson said that the completion of 5G standalone Core Network will let TPG cover 85 per cent of the population in ten of Australia's largest cities and regions whilst enabling the Aussie operator to deliver innovative services and emerging industry 5G applications with greater flexibility and scalability.

Based on future-proof network architecture, the 5G Core network will enable TPG to integrate 4G and 5G technologies on one platform, delivering tailored services for its customers through network slicing, network exposure, and edge capabilities. The new cloud-native 5G Core network will deliver the full benefits of automation and enhance 5G customer experience via improved network speed, latency, and coverage.

Meanwhile, with the successful virtualisation of its Core network, TPG has become the first operator in Australia to have its entire 4G and 5G customer base on a virtualised platform. The TPG-Ericsson partnership delivered a leading-edge horizontal NFVI platform to virtualise the operator's Core network and a range of multi-vendor network functions.