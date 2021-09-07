Ceat to revamp sales network across country

Left Menu

It is targeting 500 exclusive stores by 2023, making it one of the largest tyre dealership networks in India.The fresh and modern design of the retail outlets would encompass digital elements for an interactive and engaging experience, the company said.CEAT Shoppes will also be empowered as service centres, where all customer requirements like warranty registration, on the spot claim settlement, customer feedback mechanism NPS and service reminders will be taken care of.The newly redesigned CEAT Shoppes will act as premium touchpoints for consumers and aim to deliver a never-before experience across India.

  • Country:
  • India

Tyre maker Ceat on Tuesday said it has initiated an exercise to revamp its retail sales network to enhance customer experience. The company said it would be revamping Ceat Shoppes nationwide, which will start with 10 new design stores in metro cities and key markets in the coming months.

The company also plans to launch an additional 50 stores in the current financial year. It is targeting 500 exclusive stores by 2023, making it one of the largest tyre dealership networks in India.

The fresh and modern design of the retail outlets would encompass digital elements for an interactive and engaging experience, the company said.

CEAT Shoppes will also be empowered as service centres, where all customer requirements like warranty registration, on the spot claim settlement, customer feedback mechanism (NPS) and service reminders will be taken care of.

''The newly redesigned CEAT Shoppes will act as premium touchpoints for consumers and aim to deliver a never-before experience across India. Overall, the stores aim to bring in a balance between the hard-core industrial look and sleekly finished lifestyle space. Every single element in the store has been designed and fabricated to optimise customer experience. We plan to overhaul all existing CEAT Shoppes according to the new design,'' Ceat COO Arnab Banerjee said. CEAT Shoppes operate at a size of around 750 to 2500 square feet area across various cities in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

