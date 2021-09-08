Sumo Logic’s Continuous Intelligence Platform now available on Red Hat Marketplace

Sumo Logic has partnered with IBM to offer its Continuous Intelligence Platform on the Red Hat Marketplace. The collaboration will see Sumo Logic offering its cloud-native security and observability solutions for companies running on the Red Hat OpenShift platform.

Sumo Logic's Continuous Intelligence Platform helps companies make data-driven decisions and reduces the time to investigate security and operational issues. It helps organizations automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights within seconds.

"We are excited about our collaboration with IBM to offer our Continuous Intelligence Platform with Red Hat OpenShift on Red Hat Marketplace, making it easier for customers to take advantage of our DevSecOps platform as they modernize and or migrate their applications across hybrid cloud environments," said Ramin Sayar, President and CEO at Sumo Logic.

In a press release on Wednesday, IBM said Sumo Logic achieved Red Hat OpenShift Operator Certification status based on the support of the Continuous Intelligence Platform's cloud-native and hybrid cloud environments, and compatibility with Red Hat OpenShift. Now, Sumo Logic will extend the company's existing Kubernetes collection agents to Red Hat's OpenShift Operator model that makes it easier to deploy and manage data from customers' OpenShift Kubernetes clusters.

"Sumo Logic's certification for Red Hat OpenShift, along with their availability on Red Hat Marketplace, can help deliver innovation and value for clients via containerized workloads and the simplified deployment and management of data. We're pleased to welcome them to the Marketplace," said Bob Lord, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Ecosystems at IBM.