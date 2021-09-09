Grab all-new Oppo Enco Buds at just Rs 1,799 for a limited time

Oppo, the leading global smart device brand, has launched its entry-level wireless earbuds - the Oppo Enco Buds. Designed for first-time users, the new TWS pack an AI-based call noise-cancellation technology with 24-hour battery life and also features a Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync during gameplay.

Offers and deals

The power-packed Oppo Enco Buds will go on sale in India on September 14 via Flipkart and for a limited time period, you can grab these truly wireless earbuds at Rs 1,799 (original price Rs 1,999). It will be a 3-day offer, starting from September 14 till September 16.

OPPO Enco Buds: Features

24 hours long-lasting battery life with Water and dust resistance

The Oppo Enco Buds - rated IP54 for dust and water resistance - are perfect for sessions at the gym, on commutes, and for everything in between. To avoid frequent recharge cycles, its case packs a powerful 400 mAh battery that can support 24-hours music playtime, when fully charged along with the earbuds.

On a single charge, the buds themselves - with their internal battery of 40 mAh offer up to six hours of nonstop music playback.

AI-based noise cancellation that surpasses the competition

Oppo Enco Buds earphones use a 2-layer composite diaphragm as well as the AAC (Advanced Audio Coding), a high-definition audio transmission protocol for crisper sound.

To ensure crystal-clear phone calls, these TWS supports an AI-based intelligent call noise-cancellation feature that can differentiate between ambient sounds and human voices to effectively block out background noises, while you are on phone calls.

The Oppo Enco Buds also feature Open-Up Auto Connection to automatically turn themselves on when you open the charging case. They come with intuitive, smart touch controls to pause your music, switch between songs, and adjust the volume. Users can also set up customized touch controls on their smartphones using the Hey Melody App for complete, natural control over their audio experience.

In the box, you get ergonomically designed, swappable ear tips in three sizes to provide a snug fit with maximum comfort and optimal noise isolation.

Stable, crystal-clear audio experience

For strong wireless performance, the Oppo Enco Buds uses Bluetooth 5.2 that allows users to be 10 meters away from their phone while they listen to music or make a phone call.

Additionally, the Bluetooth 5.2 chipset supports binaural low-latency transmission that solves the problems of interference and disconnection to provide quick and stable connections.

For mobile gamers, the Enco Buds come with a super-low 80ms-latency Game Mode that improves audio-visual sync in twitch-action games; users just need to triple-tap the earbuds to activate this mode.

