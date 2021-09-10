PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 10

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Oxford Nanopore to launch IPO in London after Covid-19 success https://on.ft.com/3BW5KB7 - Biden demands US companies introduce vaccine mandates https://on.ft.com/3ldr91V

- EasyJet rejects takeover approach from rival Wizz Air https://on.ft.com/3nnzumv - Britain eyes removing EU's human review of AI decisions https://on.ft.com/3nigAxm

Overview - Oxford Nanopore, a provider of rapid COVID-19 tests to Britain's national health service, has unveiled plans for a London Stock Exchange listing that analysts said could value it at about 4 billion pounds ($5.54 billion).

- The Joe Biden administration has announced policies requiring companies to have employees vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly. - EasyJet has rejected a takeover approach from low-cost airline Wizz Air, as the Hungarian carrier pursues an aggressive expansion into western Europe.

- Britain will put itself on a collision course with data privacy campaigners and the European Union on Friday when it suggests that the right to have a human review of some computer algorithms' decisions could be removed. ($1 = 0.7223 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

