‘Fortnite’ creator Epic Games to appeal ruling in Apple case

"Fortnite" game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision. The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. Epic had said it would continue its legal fight. Both Apple and Epic declined to comment on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 01:01 IST
"Fortnite" game maker Epic Games on Sunday said in a legal filing that it plans to appeal a ruling in its antitrust case against Apple Inc after a federal judge on Friday gave a mixed decision.

The judge on Friday said Apple would have to loosen some rules on developers. But the ruling favored Apple on many counts, including allowing the iPhone maker to continue its prohibition of third-party, in-app payment systems. Epic had said it would continue its legal fight.

Both Apple and Epic declined to comment on Sunday.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

