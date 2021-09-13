Left Menu

South Africa's MTN taps Nokia to drive voice core evolution, network modernization

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 13-09-2021 13:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 13:42 IST
South Africa's MTN taps Nokia to drive voice core evolution, network modernization
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South African telecom company MTN has selected its long-standing partner Nokia to drive its voice core evolution and network modernization.

MTN is utilizing Nokia's 5G cloud infrastructure and cloud-native IP Multimedia Subsystem (IMS) to modernize and expand its Voice over Broadband, Voice over WiFi and Voice over LTE (VoLTE), laying the foundation for Voice over 5G, a fundamental requirement for the introduction of 5G for mobile phones, the Finnish vendor said in a press release on Monday.

"With Nokia cloud-native IMS, MTN has a strong path to 5G. This deployment allows us to provide customers with the highest quality and fastest connectivity, including superior voice connectivity through VoLTE," said Giovanni Chiarelli, Chief Technology and Information Officer at MTN South Africa.

Nokia's 5G cloud-native infrastructure and IP Multimedia Subsystem deliver a high-quality voice and rich multimedia service for consumers as well as businesses.

Commenting on the partnership, Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services, Nokia, said, "We are proud to be delivering MTN South Africa its 5G infrastructure. By adopting a cloud-based network foundation through Nokia, MTN enhances the customer network experience, as well as ensures much-needed flexibility and lower network management costs."

Through this strategic partnership, the MTN South Africa is also able to expand the modernization program to other African countries where it provides services.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to orbit; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX gets ready to launch first all-civilian crew to...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniversary of 9/11; Somber Sept. 11 marked at New York Mets-Yankees matchup, US Open and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Fernandez pays tribute to New York City on anniv...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia; New Zealand buys further 500,000 COVID-19 vaccines as cluster grows and more

Health News Roundup: China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodi...

 Global
4
Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

Customer food choices can be improved by healthier supermarket layouts

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021