Left Menu

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

When enabled by their admin, end-users will be able to securely share enterprise Google Chat content on iOS devices. The new setting is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 14-09-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 07:31 IST
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Back in May 2021, Google introduced a new setting for admins which prevents data and content sharing between Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides on iOS. This setting is now expanding to Google Chat, which will protect users from sharing a Chat message with their personal Google accounts or saving data to their personal account.

When enabled by their admin, end-users will be able to securely share enterprise Google Chat content on iOS devices. The new setting is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

"Giving admins the ability to control how data is shared across user accounts helps minimize accidental data sharing. Together with the previously released copy and paste and drag and drop restrictions and protections against data sharing between Google Workspace and personal Google accounts, these measures expand data protection coverage and help increase the security of your corporate data on iOS," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The new iOS data protection setting on Google Chat will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021