Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Back in May 2021, Google introduced a new setting for admins which prevents data and content sharing between Workspace accounts and personal Google accounts in Gmail, Drive, Docs, Sheets, and Slides on iOS. This setting is now expanding to Google Chat, which will protect users from sharing a Chat message with their personal Google accounts or saving data to their personal account.

When enabled by their admin, end-users will be able to securely share enterprise Google Chat content on iOS devices. The new setting is gradually rolling out to both Rapid Release and Scheduled Release domains and may take up to 15 days to be fully visible.

"Giving admins the ability to control how data is shared across user accounts helps minimize accidental data sharing. Together with the previously released copy and paste and drag and drop restrictions and protections against data sharing between Google Workspace and personal Google accounts, these measures expand data protection coverage and help increase the security of your corporate data on iOS," Google wrote in a blog post on Monday.

The new iOS data protection setting on Google Chat will be available to Google Workspace Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Education Plus customers and not to Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Frontline, and Nonprofits, as well as G Suite Basic and Business customers.