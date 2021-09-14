Left Menu

U.S. SEC "close" to publishing report on Gamestop meme saga - SEC Chair

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-09-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 21:22 IST
U.S. SEC "close" to publishing report on Gamestop meme saga - SEC Chair
  • Country:
  • United States

The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) told lawmakers on Tuesday that the agency was "close" to publishing its report on the agency's findings related to the Gamestop meme saga that unfolded earlier this year, adding that it should be out "shortly."

"We are pretty close. It's in front of my fellow commissioners and I assume it will be our shortly," Gensler said.

The latest update on the publication of the report comes after Gensler said in May that the agency would consider new trading rules as it looks to address problems highlighted by this meme stock saga and the meltdown of private fund Archegos Capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
3
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
4
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021