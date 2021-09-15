Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 11:08 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 11:08 IST
Microsoft has released the cumulative update KB5005565 for Windows 10, version 21H2, 21H1, 20H2, or 2004. The update bumps up their OS Build to version 19044.1237, 19043.1237, 19042.1237, and 19041.1237, respectively.
Here's what's new with the latest security update:
Highlights
Below are the highlights of the Windows 10 KB5005565 update:
- Updates security for your Windows operating system.
Improvements and fixes
The update also includes quality improvements, with key changes including:
- Addresses an issue that causes PowerShell to create an infinite number of child directories. This issue occurs when you use the PowerShell Move-Item command to move a directory to one of its children. As a result, the volume fills up and the system stops responding.
- READ MORE ON:
- Windows 10 KB5005565
- Microsoft
Advertisement