Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft has released the cumulative update KB5005565 for Windows 10, version 21H2, 21H1, 20H2, or 2004. The update bumps up their OS Build to version 19044.1237, 19043.1237, 19042.1237, and 19041.1237, respectively.

Updates security for your Windows operating system.

Improvements and fixes

