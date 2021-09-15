Tata CLiQ Luxury immerses audiences in the experience of ‘Slow Luxury’ with its new #TheLuxeLife campaign

Featuring Kalki Koechlin, the brand film conceptualized by Havas Worldwide India, establishes the platform as the go-to shopping destination for luxury Tata CLiQ Luxury, India's premier luxury lifestyle platform, announces the launch of their latest brand campaign, #TheLuxeLife. The film, starring Kalki Koechlin, casts a spotlight on the thoughtfulness behind luxury shopping, while driving awareness for the platform. By shifting attention to finer elements like craftsmanship and the value of an experience while shopping for luxury, the campaign introduces the concept of slow luxury, which is a natural extension of Tata CLiQ Luxury’s Slow Commerce brand philosophy and encourages consumers to embrace and celebrate this concept. As part of a digital-first strategy, the brand film will be widely promoted through a large-scale campaign across digital platforms followed by offline channels. Consumers today look forward to engaging with brands and platforms which enable them to discover curated options that reflect their personal value systems and are testaments to their evolving taste. Given this zeitgeist, Tata CLiQ Luxury's campaign highlights how it provides a tranquil, immersive, and thoughtful luxury shopping experience by focusing on finer details like quality and craftsmanship. The brand film showcases Kalki Koechlin indulging in the joy of slow luxury as she takes her time browsing through the Tata CLiQ Luxury app and shops on the platform. The film weaves in the values of thoughtfulness and quality, emphasizing how it is not about being fast paced, but rather about taking time: to appreciate the finer things, to select items that speak to more than just our senses, and to slow down and enjoy the experience. The narrative also highlights Tata CLiQ Luxury’s distinguishing features, such as the wide range of categories and collections offered, the seamless shopping experience on the app, luxury packaging, and white glove service. Speaking on the launch of the campaign, Ms. Mohua Das Gupta, Head - Brand Marketing, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, ''The new world of luxury goes beyond conventional norms. Consumers today are conscious of their spending habits and seek out products and brands which mirrors their value systems. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we recognize this and enable consumers to discover curated choices that represent their evolving taste and appreciation for finer things in life. With the #TheLuxeLife campaign, we bring the concept of slow luxury to life, reinforcing Tata CLiQ Luxury as the go-to shopping destination for luxury and fine goods, where browsing is a delight, and quality is nurtured.” Actor and Writer, Ms. Kalki Koechlin said, “I have always believed that anything you treasure cannot be rushed, and it takes time to craft something that is truly timeless. That’s why I absolutely loved working with Tata CLiQ Luxury, a brand that has always championed the cause of slow-commerce and experience-led luxury, while also delivering a seamless shopping experience.” Bobby Pawar, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, Havas Group India, said, ''At Havas, we are focused on creating meaningful brands and conversations for today's ever-evolving consumers. Tata CLiQ Luxury was looking for a partner, which had the experience and understanding of handling global luxury brands and understood the e-commerce space. The challenge was to build the idea of 'slow commerce' and create engaging, impactful storytelling in the online shopping genre, which is known to be fast and spontaneous and to constitute a completely new target group habit fit for the online luxury space. The film, #TheLuxeLife, created by Havas Worldwide India, featuring Kalki, who resonates with luxury, manifests this idea, and builds Tata CLiQ Luxury as the most authentic and paramount destination for online luxury shopping. The other digital brand films are underway and will be released soon.'' Through a careful curation of brands, thoughtfully developed brand stores, luxury delivery and unboxing experiences, and bespoke privilege programmes managedby relationship managers, Tata CLiQ Luxury offers an unparalleled luxury shopping experience. Follow Tata CLiQ Luxury on Facebook & Instagram. PWR PWR

