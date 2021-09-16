China tells firms to boost cyber, data security oversight on connected vehicles
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 16-09-2021 07:19 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 07:19 IST
- Country:
- China
China's industry ministry published a notice on Thursday telling companies to step up cyber and data security oversight over connected vehicles, saying that security risks in the industry had become increasingly prominent.
All relevant companies should establish data security management systems and regularly assess risks from network attacks, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Information Technology
- Ministry of Industry
- China
Advertisement