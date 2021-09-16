Rising Above the rest - Minerva Towers!

Lokhandwala Infrastructure has developed several prestigious projects in Mumbai and internationally in Dubai which has won them several acclaims and honours. The latest technologies coupled with high quality construction, timely deliveries and minimal impact on the environment have earned Lokhandwala Infrastructure a household name. Their corporate philosophy “Rise above” reflects a penchant for delivering quality and exceeding expectations with every new initiative.

Transparency, accountability and social responsibility are integral parts of Lokhandwala Infrastructure’s business philosophy. They are a name synonymous with the highest standards of quality, known for making a difference in people’s lives An Exclusive address- MINERVA TOWERS Overlooking the beautiful Mahalaxmi Racecourse and the Arabian Sea, Minerva is a wonder of modern architecture. Endowed with unimaginable pleasures, Minerva is poised to redefine the standards of luxury living in Mumbai as the tallest structure of 90-storeys in Mumbai towering to approx 1000 feet height. Lokhandwala Minerva Towers begins an era of ‘super tall’ structuresdesigned and crafted to be an icon for generations to come. Minerva, Lokhandwala’s iconic project at Mahalaxmi has 200 plus families that have already booked apartments and 3.5 & 4 BHK apartments are now available for exclusive viewing starting from the 54th level.Minerva offers unique 3.5 BHK & 4 BHK luxury residences (2019 – 2136 Sq. Ft.) each with a spacious open sundeck that overlooks some of the most scenic views of the city. Construction is 85% complete and payment plan of 30% now and balance 70% on possession is currently being offered by the developer. An Icon for the Future A team of professionals from across the world has engineered and detailed every aspect of its structure and spaces. Special emphasis is laid on structural efficiency, construction technologies, and environmental sustainability. Advanced technology, high-tech equipment, and fully mechanised systems have been utilised to ensure high construction quality and standards along with the timely completion of the project. The building has been tested to with stand the next 500 years of foreseeable wind and climatic conditions based on the IMD data for the last 70 years. Minerva Towers is a wonder when it comes to modern architecture. Be its exemplary elevation or the meticulously crafted interiors, you can expect everything to be beyond the best. It will have 2 Wings each of which will encompass triple heighted exquisite entrance lobbies on ground floor; parking floors from 1st to 11th, 5-heighted open-to-sky podium landscape garden on 12th floor with various amenities catering to recreational needs of all ages; service level on the 25th floor, residential floors from 26th floor to 87th, and two penthouses from floors 88th to 90th. A home with interiors that rival the view outside Minerva towers have a panoramic view of Mahalaxmi Racecourse andthe Arabian Sea and in the most beautiful neighbourhood of South Mumbai. It’s a home you never want to step out of. Every day experience mesmerising sunrise and sunset, unwind and relax. They have made sure that the interiors are top-notch. The opulent homes have unprecedented luxury features and interiors crafted by world-renowned designers and have been meticulously designed as per Vaastu. State-of-the-art Amenities Step into the grand triple-height lobby set your eyes on the picturesque view from the Gazebos on the podium level, rejuvenate your body and soul, or relax in the temperature-controlled pool, all within the premises. Satisfy your desires with Minerva’s unmatched recreational facilities along with beautifully landscaped gardens for you to enjoy and unwind. A fully equipped gymnasium with steam and jacuzzi, Yoga & Meditation centre, Jogging track, creche with play area, Sit-outs for senior citizens, Multipurpose hall and more. Utilities services 24X7 ambulance services for medical emergency, concierge & butler service, latest security systems, high speed elevators and much more for your comfort.

Minerva – Nothing short of Perfection Minerva is a LEED gold-certified building with maximum usage of natural lighting with spacious decks to experience it and multi-layered heat-resistant glazing intending to create a greener tomorrow, Minerva recycles water and harvests rainwater as well as segregates garbage, and contains a non-toxic environment-friendly plant. Minerva has been awarded High Rise project of the year in 2018 & 2019 by High Rise India Awards. Partners of Minerva • Architect Hafeez Contractor • Contractors - L&T Construction.

• Interiors -Hirsch Bedner & Associate, USA • Structural - J+W Consultants • MEP – Ingsophy Consultants • Landscape - Site Concepts International, Singapore • Wind pressure Study - Windtech, Singapore • Traffic - Systra MVA, UK.

• Façade – BES Consultants • Elevators - Schindler with Latest technology -1st time in India.

For more details, you can call us on +917406091091 OR visit - https://www.lokhandwalaminerva.co.in/ To ensure complete transparency, the project has been registered via MahaRERA under registration number P51900008204 and is available on the website https://maharera.mahaonline.gov.in under registered projects.

