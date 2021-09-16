UK's Virgin-O2 to launch IPTV by end of the year

British broadband and mobile company Virgin-O2 will launch its first IPTV (internet television) offer by the end of the year, targeted at younger consumers, its chief executive Lutz Schueler said on Thursday. "We will be launching soon our first IPTV offer," he said at Royal Television Society Convention in Cambridge, east England.

Schueler said on the sidelines of the event that the product would be branded Virgin. He also said the company was still exploring offering wholesale access to other broadband providers on its network, but it "was in no hurry" to strike any deals.

