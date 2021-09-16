Samsung networks solutions fully compliant with GSMA NESAS security standards

Samsung said on Thursday the development processes for its complete portfolio of end-to-end networks solutions are now fully compliant with 3GPP/GSMA Network Security Assurance Schemes (NESAS) security standards. The processes underwent an independent audit to confirm how security is integrated into their design, development, implantation and maintenance processes.

NESAS uses 3GPP-defined security test cases for providing an industry-wide security assurance framework and defining the security requirements for product development and lifecycle processes. The audit was completed in July 2021, enabling the company to increase the transparency of its entire development process.

In addition to hardware-bound RAN solutions, NESAS also verified the development process of Samsung's fully virtualized RAN (vRAN) which has been widely deployed to Tier-1 U.S. operator commercial networks and has also been selected to power Europe's extensive virtual network project.

We are pleased to be recognized by the NESAS security audit for our dedication to building secure and reliable networks. As a trusted partner to global operators, we will continue to ensure our product development and full lifecycle management processes of network equipment to achieve the highest security standards. Sohyong Chong, Senior Vice President and Head of S/W R&D, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics.

Earlier this year, Samsung received the Common Criteria (CC) certification for its 5G solutions and the ISO/IEC 27001 certification, validating the company's commitment to building a secure network whilst ensuring its product performance and reliability.

With its market-leading product portfolio - from fully virtualized RAN and Core to private network solutions and AI-powered automation tools - the South Korean technology giant is driving the industry to advance 5G networks.