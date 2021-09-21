Amazon on Tuesday announced the next generation of Kindle Paperwhite in two variants - Paperwhite and Paperwhite Signature Edition - that combines premium hardware, faster performance, and a redesigned user interface for a more enjoyable reading experience. Priced at Rs 13,999, the Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) comes with a larger display, a new adjustable warm light, and increased battery life, while the new Signature Edition (32GB) is priced at Rs 17,999 and adds an auto-adjusting light sensor. The Signature Edition is the first-ever Kindle to offer wireless charging, a statement said.

Kindle Paperwhite will be shipped from October 27, while Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition will be available from November 4. * * * * Oliveboard acquires SSC test preparation platform * Government exam preparation focussed edtech platform Oliveboard on Tuesday said it has acquired SSCTube, which operates in the SSC exam space, for an undisclosed amount.

As part of this deal, SSCTube's over 5 lakh users will be moved to the Oliveboard platform with an aim to grow this segment to over 2 million in the next six months, a statement said.

SSTube is an online test preparation platform for SSC and Railway exams. Oliveboard has over nine million users spanning across more than 2,500 cities and towns in India. The platform currently supports 50 government exams and has plans to add over 100 National and State-level exams to its bouquet of offerings.

