Find My network support for Apple's AirPods not coming with iOS 15

Finding your lost AirPods Pro will not be getting easier any time soon as the much-anticipated 'Find My network' support for Apple's AirPods Pro and Max is not coming with iOS 15, as previously announced.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 22:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Finding your lost AirPods Pro will not be getting easier any time soon as the much-anticipated 'Find My network' support for Apple's AirPods Pro and Max is not coming with iOS 15, as previously announced. As per Mashable India, Apple informed about the information on its official iOS 15 features page, which says the feature is coming 'later this fall'.

"Use the Find My network to get an approximate location of your missing AirPods Pro or AirPods Max. This will help you get within Bluetooth range so you can play a sound and locate them," a statement on Apple's page reads. However, according to Mashable India, an asterisk denoting that the feature is coming later was not there is a preview version of the document, which was replaced in early September.

Reportedly, several other iOS 15 features that were speculated to be out soon are not coming until later this year, including SharePlay and Legacy Contacts. For the unversed, the iOS 15 has become widely available on September 21, alongside iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

