Facebook's technology head Mike Schroepfer to step down

Facebook Inc's Mike Schroepfer said on Wednesday that he was stepping down as the company's chief technology officer.

Schroepfer said in a Facebook post https://www.facebook.com/schrep/posts/10159715842464443 that Andrew Bosworth, vice president of AR and VR technology at the social media company, will take over the role in 2022. Schroepfer, who spent 13 years at Facebook, said he would transition to becoming Facebook's first Senior Fellow sometime next year.

Bosworth created Facebook's AR/VR organization, which was renamed Facebook Reality Labs (FRL) in 2020. He will continue to lead FRL as CTO as the social media company places its bets on metaverse and augmented reality.

Also Read: Australian media outlets liable for Facebook comments, court finds

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)