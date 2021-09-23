Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 23

Headlines - Facebook's longtime chief technology officer steps down https://on.ft.com/3zybZtt - Johnson to call on China to ditch domestic coal-fired power in UN speech https://on.ft.com/3o0bHJx - Robinhood to test cryptocurrency wallets with brokerage customers https://on.ft.com/3hWiBf2 Overview - Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer is stepping down in the the latest high-profile departure from the social media company as it battles its biggest public relations crisis since the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

- Facebook Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer is stepping down in the the latest high-profile departure from the social media company as it battles its biggest public relations crisis since the Cambridge Analytica scandal. - UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge China to phase out the domestic use of coal as he calls on humanity to "grow up" and tackle climate change.

- Robinhood to begin offering crypto wallets on its platform allowing customers to directly own and trasfer bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies for goods and services. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

